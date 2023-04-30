Rohit Sharma is well known for his easy going and friendly personality among his teammates. He enjoys a very brotherly relation with his fellow cricketers, even if they are their junior. They are well acquainted with Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh. On the special occasion of Rohit's 36th birthday, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ritika engage in a funny banter on Instagram. Chahal shared a heartfelt wish for the Indian team captain, mischievously tagging Ritika in the caption courtesy. to which Ritika replied, "You stole my husband so you might as well steal my caption." Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: Fans in Hyderabad Reveal 60 Feet Cutout of Indian Cricket Team Captain As he Turns 36.

Hilarious Banter Between Ritika Sajdeh and Yuzvendra Chahal

The banter between Yuzvendra Chahal and Ritika Sajdeh. pic.twitter.com/VvYdBo9eeR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal's Birthday Wish For Rohit Sharma

