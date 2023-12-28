There were various highlights on day 2 of Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2023 but one of all of them got highlighted the most. Other than the match going on a young couple in the stands was caught by a cameraman having an 'intimate moment'. It popped on the big screen in the stadium and everyone's eyes got to witness the moment. The couple's reaction was also clearly visible as they were completely 'shocked'.The moment even overpowered an amazing performance by Pat Cummins when he took care of Pakistan's batting lineup. Crowd Matches Hasan Ali's Dancing Steps at MCG During Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2023 Day 3, Video Goes Viral.

Have a Look At The Video Here

Wait a minute what did we all just see? Yet you are complaining about missed catches? 🤷🏻‍♀️🤡#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/8yA6pCagXv — Kinza Tariq (@Kinnzayyy) December 28, 2023

Young Couple in Complete Shock

