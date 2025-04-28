Former India and Rajasthan Royals cricketer Yusuf Pathan shared a post on social media after 14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored the second fastest century of IPL history. The youngster scored his maiden century which was also the second fastest century of IPL as it came up in only 35 deliveries. Pathan shared a post appreciating the efforts of the youngster and congratulated on him breaking the record of the second fastest centurion in IPL which Pathan scored playing for RR back in 2010. He also lauded RR for giving opportunities to youngsters. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Batter to Hit Hundred in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat in 35 Balls During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Yusuf Pathan Congratulates Vaibhav Suryavanshi For Breaking His Record

Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals , just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long… pic.twitter.com/kVa2Owo2cc — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 28, 2025

