Rajasthan Royals (RR) 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest batter to hit a hundred in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Bihar-born cricketer achieved this historic milestone in just 35 deliveries against the former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in an IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28. Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the fastest Indian to hit a century in the showpiece event. He shattered the record of Yusuf Pathan. Suryavanshi is also the second fastest player to slam a century in the history of the tournament. The left-handed batter is only behind Chris Gayle, who achieved this feat in 30 deliveries. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Second Fastest Century in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat in 35 Balls During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Batter to Hit a Hundred in IPL!

यत्र प्रतिभा अवसर प्राप्नोतिः 👏 Youngest to make IPL debut ✅ Youngest to make an IPL century ✅ What a talent! 🙌#VaibhavSuryavanshi | #RRvGT | #TATAIPL2025 pic.twitter.com/UTa30RHJUZ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)