Yuvraj Singh Sets Twitter on Fire with 21-Ball 50 Against South Africa Legends in Road Safety World Series!!

Vintage Yuvraj Singh!!

Singh Is King!!

Stadium TV is telling everything for Yuvraj Singh. pic.twitter.com/BZLlXtgD7v — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 13, 2021

Fans In Nostalgia!!

Sachin Tendulkar scoring 60 from 37 against South Africa Legends, Yuvraj Singh showing his vintage form by hitting 4 sixes in an over. Indian cricket fans right now :#INDLvsSAL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/m6UGxhXrHN — SportingBuzz (@sportingbuzz_) March 13, 2021

On A Roll!!!

Memes In Action!!

Some More!!

