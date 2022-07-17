Zimbabwe would take on Netherlands in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier on Sunday, July 17. The match would be played at the Queens Sports Club Ground in Bulawayo and is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, live telecast of this game will not be available but FanCode will provide online live streaming of the match on its app and website.

See Details:

ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 spots: Confirmed ☑️ ICC Men's #T20WorldCup Qualifier B Winner: ❓ An exciting final awaits! Watch it LIVE on https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 (in select regions) and FanCode (in the sub-continent) 📺 pic.twitter.com/k4YjQuiM5U — ICC (@ICC) July 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)