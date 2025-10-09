In their first match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, the Japan national cricket team will square off against the Kuwait national cricket team on October 9 in Group 2. The Kuwait vs Japan cricket match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will begin at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no live telecast viewing options will be available for the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on TV in India. However, fans have an online viewing option as they can watch KUW vs JPN live streaming on FanCode, but will need either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 59). UAE Beat Qatar by Seven Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Alishan Sharafu's Unbeaten Half-Century Help United Arab Emirates Register Easy Win.

