Nepal took three wickets off the last three balls as they beat UAE (United Arab Emirates) by just 1 run in what was a thrilling match in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP (East Asia Pacific) Qualifier 2025 on Sunday, October 12. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman, witnessed a last-over thriller in which the Nepal National Cricket Team ended up defending 10 runs to defeat the UAE National Cricket Team in the Super 6 stage of the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2025. Batting first, Nepal were restricted to 140/6 and in response, UAE found themselves at 131/6 in 19 overs, needing 10 to win in the last over. The last over of the Nepal vs UAE match was bowled by Dipendra Singh Airee, who conceded a single and a six in the first three balls, bringing down the equation to three runs needed off three balls. Nepal held their nerve to take three wickets to close out the game, with Dhruv Parashar being caught in the deep while Haider Ali and Zahid Ali were run out. Nepal Beat UAE by One Run in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Aasif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee Shine as Rhinos Secure Nail-Biting Win.

Watch Last Over in Nepal vs UAE Cricket Match in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025

How can there not be last over drama when Nepal are in action 😮‍💨#T20WCQualifiers pic.twitter.com/8RiakMPxv1 — FanCode (@FanCode) October 12, 2025

