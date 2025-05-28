Zimbabwe national cricket team are set to host the South Africa national cricket team for a two-match Test series, scheduled to start from June 28, 2025. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series 2025 matches will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test match 2025 is scheduled to be played from June 28 to a maximum of July 2nd. The ZIM vs SA 2nd Test match 2025 will be played from July 6 to July 10, 2025. Both 'Battle Of Limpopo' matches are expected to begin on the scheduled days from 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). CSA Appoints Shurki Conrad As South Africa Men's National Cricket Team's All-Format Head Coach.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Test Series 2025

