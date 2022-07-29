Anahat Singh, the youngest athlete of India at the Commonwealth Games 2022, clinched her first win in Birmingham today in the Women's Squash Singles Event on July 29. The 14-year-old beat Jada Ross 11-5, 11-2, 11-0 in the qualifying round of the event.

Check tweet:

The youngest athlete in the Indian squad, 14-year-old Anahat Singh is absolutely killing it!🔥 Wins the first game 3-0 against St Vincent and the Grenadines's Jada Ross. Score: 11-5, 11-2, 11-0#CWG2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/AbjGhvySHJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)