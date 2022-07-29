Indian women's table tennis team registered their second victory on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2022 as they defeat Fiji in Group 2 to advance to quarterfinals. The Indian team registered a 3-0 clean sweep with Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and the duo of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula winning their games without losing a set.

