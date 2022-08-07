The team of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won a silver medal in the men's doubles event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7. The Indian pair lost 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford.

Silver for Sharath-Sathiyan:

SPECTACULAR SILVER 🥈@sharathkamal1 /@sathiyantt put up a spectacular performance in the Gold Medal MD bout and clinch SILVER 🥈 following a 2-3 result against 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿's Drinkhall / Pitchford 2️⃣nd medal for 🇮🇳 in #TableTennis so far this #CommonwealthGames2022 💪💪#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/aZtVMMLfXm — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

