Deepak Punia defeated China's u Zushen 6-3 to make his way into the semifinals of the Men's 86kg freestyle boxing event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday, August 4. The event would start at 02:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels and DD Sports. SonyLiv would provide live streaming of the match. You can get live updates of the match from the official website:

Check tweet here:

DEEPAK & RAVI INTO SEMIs!!! 💪🏻 Our Indian wrestlers have given us every reason to cheer on for them with their opening matches! #Wrestling C’MON INDIA, #HumHongeKamyab! 🇮🇳 Watch them LIVE, 2.45 PM, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/nyUH8YsJow — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 4, 2021

