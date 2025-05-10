Currently in his final run in WWE, John Cena, who recently turned heel and became the undisputed champion at WrestleMania 41, beating Cody Rhodes, has been on a warpath with fans, continuously talking about ruining wrestling and discarding the WWE universe. However, during a WWE SmackDown episode on May 10, Cena, during his in-ring introduction, got hit with a beer bottle in the ring thrown by a fan from the crowd present at Nutter Center, which left the champions irked. Cena responded with a brutal verbal jibe at the fans on the mic. Throwing objects on heels is a normal thing in wrestling. However, the trend took a backseat in recent years. Check Cena getting hit with a beer bottle here. WWE Backlash: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Upcoming Wrestling PLE.

