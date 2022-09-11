While people are mourning the demise of the Queen Elizabeth II, she got disrespected in a sporting event in USA. During a UFC 279 event in Las Vegas today, a minute of silence was observed with UFC putting a photo of the queen on the jumbotron to honour her memory. But UFC fans started booing and cheering to disturb the silence and chanted 'USA, USA,' according to several local media reports. Football has been suspended for a week in England to respect and mourn Elizabeth II's death.

Check the Tweet about the news:

A big-screen tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in Las Vegas has been met by a loud chorus of boos from fans in attendance at UFC 279 this morning pic.twitter.com/exHO8Pxfpy — Naija (@Naija_PR) September 11, 2022

