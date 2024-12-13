India's Gukesh D beat Ding Liren in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match and became the youngest-ever holder of the prestigious champions' title. The FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Closing Ceremony will take place in Singapore and will commence at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, no TV telecast for the event will be available in India for live viewing options. However, fans can watch Gukesh D lift the coveted FIDE World Chess Championship Trophy on live streaming viewing options, that are provided by FIDE Chess and ChessBase India YouTube channels. Magnus Carlsen Lauds Gukesh D For Becoming FIDE World Chess Champion But Rules Out Title Showdown With Indian Prodigy

Watch FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Closing Ceremony Live

In just 30 minutes from now, the closing ceremony of the World Chess Championship match will start. Don't miss it: https://t.co/gXaqNlOCED pic.twitter.com/676JDkhvlc — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) December 13, 2024

