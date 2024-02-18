Burnley star Aaron Ramsey was stretchered off the pitch in the 63rd minute while being given oxygen. The injury came after Ramsey fell to the floor following a tackle from Martin Odegaard. Ramsey appeared to get his foot stuck in the turf after the tackle and could then be seen grimacing in pain while holding his knee. The midfielder was then stretchered off the pitch while being given some oxygen. Head Coach Vincent Kompany was unable to provide any update on the injury in the post-match interview but wished a speedy recovery for the star. The play resumes after a while with Arsenal leading 3-0 at that point with goals from Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz later added a goal each to complete a 5-0 win for the dominant Gunners. Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Confirms Gunners Are in 'Conversation' to Sign Kylian Mbappe.

Injury to Aaron Ramsey Delaying Arsenal Game

There's been a significant stoppage in play which ends with Burnley's Aaron Ramsey leaving the pitch on a stretcher following an awkward landing. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Aaron 💛 🟣 0-3 🟡 (62) — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 17, 2024

