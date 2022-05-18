Gokulam Kerala kicked off their AFC Cup 2022 campaign with a 4-2 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in Group D. Luka Majcen scored a brace for the I League club in the brilliant win. Rishad Pazhaya and Jithin also got on the scoresheet.

കേരളത്തിന്റെ അഭിമാനം മലബാറിന്റെ സ്വന്തം 🔥🔥 Champions of India start with a thrilling win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup 💯#GKFC #Malabarians #AFCCUP #GFCvsAMB pic.twitter.com/YPpGiHjuZt — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) May 18, 2022

