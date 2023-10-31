Aitana Bonmati won the women's Ballon d'Or 2023 award on October 31. The Spanish midfielder starred in her country's first Women's World Cup winning campaign earlier this year. Besides, the Barcelona star also was named UEFA Women's Player of the Year earlier. Bonmati's win means that this is the third consecutive time a Spanish player has won this coveted award after Alexia Putellas had bagged it in the last two years. She beat stiff competition from Australia and Chelsea star Sam Kerr.

Aitana Bonmati Wins Women's Ballon d'Or 2023 Award

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)