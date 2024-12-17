Aitana Bonmati Wins FIFA The Best Women's Footballer 2024 Award, Barcelona and Spain Footballer Bags Trophy For Consecutive Second Time

Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati bagged the FIFA Best Women's footballer award for the consecutive second time. Bonmati enjoyed a special year with Barcelona, claiming the quadruple after winning the Champions League, Copa de la Reina, Supercopa de Espana and Liga F. The Spaniard also won the 2023/24 UEFA Nations League with her country, scoring in the final during a 2-0 win over France. Vinicius Jr Wins FIFA The Best Men's Footballer Award, Brazil and Real Madrid Football Bags Trophy For First Time.

Aitana Bonmati Wins FIFA The Best Women's Footballer Award

All hail Aitana.@AitanaBonmati is #TheBest FIFA Women's Player 2024! 👑 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2024

