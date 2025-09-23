Aitana Bonmati scripted history as she won the Women's Ballon d'Or 2025 award, at the Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony at the Theatre du Châtelet in Paris on Tuesday, September 23. The Spain and Barcelona star established herself as a modern-day great as she won the top prize for the third year in a row, having bagged it in 2023 and 2024. The 27-year-old midfielder had a great 2024-25 season with Barcelona, with whom she won the domestic treble with 16 goals and 12 assists across competitions. She also helped Spain reach the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final and beat off competition from fellow Spaniard Mariona Caldentey to win the Women's Ballon d'Or 2025 trophy. Aitana Bonmati winning the Women's Ballon d'Or 2025 award also marks the fifth straight year that a Barcelona player has bagged the crown after Alexia Putellas won it in the years 2021 and 2022. Lamine Yamal Wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, 18-Year-Old Becomes First Player to Win Honour Twice; Vicky Lopez Bags Inaugural Women's Kopa Trophy.

Aitana Bonmati Wins Women's Ballon d'Or 2025 Award

