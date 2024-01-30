Al-Hilal's Michael Delgado celebrates his goal with Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIU' celebration after scoring against Lionel Messi. The goal by Michael Delgado gave Al-Hilal the lead in that match at halftime. As for the match, while Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored goals for Inter Miami, Malcolm scored the winning goal in the 88th minute to ensure Al-Hilal's 4-3 victory Over Inter Miami. Al-Hilal 4–3 Inter Miami, Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match Result: Blue Waves Beat The Herons Despite Goals From Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Michael Delgado Goal Celebration

Al Hilal's Michael hit the SIUUU in front of Lionel Messipic.twitter.com/eZ8l9SWlQo — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 29, 2024

🚨🚨| GOAL: Michael makes it THREE! Al Hilal 3-1 Inter Miami pic.twitter.com/f1TaTm3WJH — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 29, 2024

