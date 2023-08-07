Former Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema is currently in Saudi Arabia. The Al-Ittihad forward took to social media to share a video of him performing Umrah in Mecca. Benzema also shared a story on his Instagram account wherein he wrote “very happy” in French.

Karim Benzema Shares Video

