Al-Nassr blew up a chance to move up the standings when they took on Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League 2024-25, which ended in a 1-1 draw, despite Knights of Najd taking a 1-0 lead. Otavio broke the stalemate quite early into the second half, giving the home side a lead, but Roger Martinez struck the equaliser for Al-Taawoun soon, which ensured Al-Nassr, who were without Cristiano Ronaldo, were held to a draw, and remained fourth in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table. Cristiano Jr's Portugal U15 Football Team Registers 2-1 Win Over England U15 Football Team.

Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Taawoun

