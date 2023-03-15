Al-Nassr defeated Abha 3-1 in the quarterfinal of King Cup 2022-23. Sami Al-Najei opened the scoring in first minute, followed by Abdullah Al-Khaibari's goal in the 21st minute. Mohammed Maran then netted a goal in the 49th minute. For Abha, Abdulfattah netted a solitary goal in the 69th minute. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Al-Nassr 3-1 Abha, King Cup 2022-23

