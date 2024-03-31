Cristiano Ronaldo now has scored his career's 64th hat-trick as Al-Nassr beat Al-Tai by a scoreline of 5-1 in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. The other two goals were scored by CR7's teammates Otavio and Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Al-Nassr dominated the game but still sits in the second spot in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 points table as Al-Hilal tops. Ronaldo's last 2-3 games for the team were not as good, but the team has made a good comeback by winning this match against Al-Tai with a good margin of goals. Fan Takes Selfie With Cristiano Ronaldo, Kisses Him After Entering Ground During Slovenia vs Portugal International Friendly; Video Goes Viral.

Al-Nassr 5–1 Al-Tai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)