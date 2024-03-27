It goes without saying that Cristiano Ronaldo has fans almost everywhere he plays. One such fan breached the security and entered the ground to click a selfie with the Al-Nassr star as Portugal took on Slovenia in an international friendly match at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana. In a video which went viral on social media, the fan was seen clicking a selfie with Ronaldo and planting a kiss on his check before the security came running for him. Portugal eventually lost the match 0-2, but this moment turned out to be one of the most memorable ones. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Lashes Out at Referee As He Storms off The Pitch After Portugal's 0–2 Defeat to Slovenia in International Friendly, Videos Go Viral.

Fan Clicks Selfie With Cristiano Ronaldo, Kisses Him

Cr7 with fan at ground Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/s1Vytpf17s — AMAZING VIDEOS (@kkkk11zzz) March 26, 2024

