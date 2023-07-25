Al-Nassr unveiled their new home kit for the next season. The Saudi Arabian club took to Twitter to unveil their new home kit through a video. Taking to Twitter, Al-Nassr in its video post wrote, “It's about Time! AlNassr Home Kit 23-24 is here” . In the video, their new signings Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles and other players were present.

Al-Nassr Unveil New Home Kit for 2023-24 Season

It's about Time! AlNassr Home Kit 23-24 is here 🤩#BringTheInsideOut 💛 pic.twitter.com/6mWtXsIQgh — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 25, 2023

