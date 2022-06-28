Manchester United's players have returned to the club's training camp at Carrington in the middle of the speculations of their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's potential departure this summer. It was the first training session of the Red Devils with their coach, Erik Ten Hag, but without the presence of the Portuguese captain as he is currently on vacation with his family at Mallorca. Reports suggest Ronaldo could leave Manchester United due to a lack of transfer activity as of now, and the 37-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea. The Red Devils will kick off their pre-season campaign against their arch-rivals Liverpool on July 12.

See photos:

