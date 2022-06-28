Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a beautiful photo with his mother, Maria Dolores, on Instagram amid his transfer rumours this season. According to reports, Ronaldo is not happy with his club Manchester United's activity in the transfer market and is in pursuit of finding an elite club to feature in next year's UEFA Champions League. The five-time Ballon D'Or winner has recently been linked with a potential Chelsea move as the Blues' new owner Todd Boehly had a meeting with Cristiano's agent. Amid these transfer rumours, Ronaldo posted an adorable IG photo, in which he can be seen hugging his mother, and captioned: "Blessed."

See the IG post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

