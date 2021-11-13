Angel Di Maria struck a sublime first-half goal as Argentina edged closer to securing a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Uruguay. The visitors took the lead in the seventh minute at Montevideo's Campeon del Sigo stadium when Paulo Dybala forced a turnover and then found Di Maria just inside the penalty area.

¡Ganó la Albiceleste! 👏 Argentina venció 1-0 a Uruguay y se quedó con el clásico del Río de la Plata por la Fecha 13 camino a Catar 2022 🔜🇶🇦 🇺🇾 0 🆚 1 🇦🇷 ⚽🇦🇷 A. Di María 📲 https://t.co/xKR1JJLeZL#EliminatoriasSudamericanas pic.twitter.com/C59j1qhzZg — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) November 13, 2021

