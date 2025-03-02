Real Madrid’s quest to defend the title took a major hit after Real Betis defeated the side 2-1 at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. Manchester United outcast and Betis’ new star Antony was excited with the win and shared a post on ‘X’. He wrote “What a night”. Ironically after failing to shine at Man United, Antony has become a mega star and impact player in Real Betis’ current impressive run. Lamine Yamal on Ramadan Fast! Viral Video Shows Spanish Star Fasting During Training Session Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Antony Reaction After Real Betis’ Big Win Over Real Madrid

