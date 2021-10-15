Lautaro Martinez scored the game's only goal as Argentina extended their undefeated run to 25 games in all competitions. With this win, Albiceleste have strengthened their grip on the second spot in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

