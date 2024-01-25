Argentina's women's football player Yamila Rodriguez took to social media and shared photos of her birthday celebration in which she can be seen holding a cake custom Cristiano Ronaldo cake. Yamila has also shared the photos of her family members and went on to thank them for the surprise celebration in the caption of the social media post. Yamila Rodriguez also went on to write "Thank you God for one more year of life, I loved my cake 🎂 😍." Cristiano Ronaldo’s Injury Leads Al-Nassr to Postpone Two-Game Tour of China; Portugal Star Apologises to Chinese Fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘠𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘪 🇦🇷 #11 (@yamii_rodriguez11)

