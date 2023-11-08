Neymar and his family had a narrow escape as a group of armed individuals broke inside the house of Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Biancardi in Sau Paulo in order to attempt kidnapping Neymar's newborn daughter Mavie. Thankfully, neither Biancardi nor their daughter Mavie were present at the time of the break-in, and Neymar was also not in the house. However, Biancardi’s parents were on the premises and were subjected to a distressing ordeal as they were tied up by the suspects. Fortunately, they were not injured during the incident. Paris Saint-Germain Fan and Police Officer Stabbed at Milan As Supporters From Both Sides Clashed Ahead of AC Milan vs PSG UCL 2023-24 Match.

Armed Individuals Attempt To Kidnap Neymar’s Newborn Daughter Mavie

