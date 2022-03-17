Liverpool closed down the gap with Manchester City to just one point with an away victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday, March 17. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino scored for the visitors to help them extend their unbeaten Premier League run in 2022. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

Liverpool close the gap at the top of the table ✨#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/ra5PmRFVuN — Premier League (@premierleague) March 16, 2022

