A routine friendly at the Dubai Super Cup 2022 saw Mikel Arteta's men having a dominating 3-0 victory over Lyon thanks to goals from Gabriel Margalhaes, Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Viera. The game started slow with the only piece of action being Reiss Nelson hitting the post. It was expected as both teams were coming from very long breaks. Things changed quickly as Arsenal found momentum and then dominated the game throughout scoring three goals. Eddie Nketiah scoring will give Mikel Arteta much needed relief as Gabriel Jesus is all set to be sidelined for a long period of time. Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles Injured Against Cameroon, Set to Miss Remainder of FIFA World Cup 2022

Arsenal vs Lyon, Dubai Super Cup 2022 Result Details:

Off to a good start in Dubai ✊ pic.twitter.com/BZQ5zHHCrr — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)