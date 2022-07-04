Arsenal on Monday announced Gabriel Jesus as their latest signing of the summer transfer window. The Gunners, who had been in pursuit of the Brazilian all summer, finally got their man and he would take up the number nine shirt vacated by Alexander Lacazette.

Watch Video:

🇧🇷 Nosso Novo Número Nove — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

See Pics:

✍️ Signing for The Arsenal 😍 Getting settled in... 📍 London Colney pic.twitter.com/WSW88jKbqS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

⛅️ On Cloud No. 9 🔴 Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus pic.twitter.com/kPgOx9uVZd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

