The English Premier league club Arsenal have unveiled their new home kit for 2022-2023 Season. Made in association with Adidas, the Arsenal jersey looks stunning as the team have posted it on Twitter.

The Kit:

🏠 From our local community to the carpet... The @adidasfootball x Arsenal 22/23 home shirt is built different 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2022

