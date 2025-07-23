English Premier League giants Arsenal FC are locking horns with Serie A stalwarts AC Milan in a pre-season friendly. The Arsenal vs AC Milan Club Friendly 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Singapore National Stadium in Singapore. The Arsenal vs AC Milan football match is being played on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, starting at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the Arsenal vs AC Milan match in India, so fans will have no live telecast viewing options. However, live streaming viewing options are available. The Arsenal vs AC Milan Club Friendly 2025 match will have live streaming viewing options on the FanCode app and website. Who Is Sudarshan Gopaladesikan? All You Need to Know About Former Infosys Intern Appointed as New Technical Director of EPL Club Newcastle United.

Arsenal vs AC Milan Club Friendly 2025, Match Details

25/26 matchdays begin now ✊ Watch us take on AC Milan live on https://t.co/4KJlfKWFh1 📺 pic.twitter.com/K4jzPcBucP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 23, 2025

