Aston Villa take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League 2025-26 match on Sunday, August 31. The Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace match is set to be at Villa Park in London and it begins at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For viewers in India, Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the Premier League 2025-26 season and they can likely watch live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace match on its channels. For those fans who are searching for an online viewing option, they can watch the Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but not for free. A subscription would be needed to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live streaming online on JioHotstar. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Chelsea Lead Standings As Manchester United Enter Top 10 in Points Table.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025–26 Timings in India

Let us know where you'll be backing the boys from 👇 pic.twitter.com/bpWje5eKnU — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 31, 2025

