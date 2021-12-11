ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw as the teams shared points in Margao. Liston Colaco opened the scoring for Antonio Habas' men early in the first half but Vladimir Koman got the two-time champions back level on halftime.

FULL-TIME | #ATKMBCFC A closely fought contest ends in a draw as @ChennaiyinFC extend their unbeaten run in the #HeroISL 👏#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/XwD1QDKpsk — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 11, 2021

