ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will face off against each other in the Indian Super League 2022-23 match on Saturday, November 26. Defending champions, standing second at the points table will be aiming for the top spot after today's match. Meanwhile, ATK also aim for a win to secure their place in top 6. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata and is slated to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The game will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels and the live stream will be provided to the fans in India by the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)