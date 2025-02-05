With a strong LaLiga 2024-25 season, the Atletico Madrid advanced to the semifinal of the Copa del Rey 2024-25 competition with a commanding win over Getafe. Giuliano Simeone scored two goals in just opening 17 minutes of the match while Samuel Lino, Angel Correa, Alexander Sorloth were other scorers in the game. Real Madrid CF will be in action on February 6. Barcelona 1-0 Alaves, La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Scores Winner as Barca Move Closer to Top Spot in Spanish League.

Atletico Madrid 5-0 Getafe, Copa del Ray 2024-25

Through to the semi-finals ✅ pic.twitter.com/p7DU1SEk27 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)