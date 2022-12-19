Pakistan captain Babar Azam is having a great 2022. he has established himself as one of the best batters of his generation and took his team to the T20 World Cup final. And now Babar has completed 1000 test runs in 2022. The Pakistani is only the fifth batter this year to do so. He is also the only Pakistani captain to achieve this feat. Babar is currently playing against England in the 3rd PAK vs ENG test and made a well-fought 54(104) in the second innings. Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of Second India vs Bangladesh Test, KL Rahul Will Continue to Lead.

Babar Azam Completes 1000 Test Runs in 2022

Babar Azam becomes the first Pakistan captain to score 1000 Test runs in a calendar year. He's overall the fifth batter to do that this year. #PAKvENG — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 19, 2022

