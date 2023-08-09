Barcelona rode on late goals to beat Tottenham Hotspur and clinch the Joan Gamper Trophy 2023 title on Tuesday, August 8. Robert Lewandowski had fired Xavi's men ahead as early as in the third minute of the match but Tottenham came up with a strong response with Oliver Skipp scoring twice to ensure that they had the upper hand at the end of the first half. But Barcelona held on till the end when goals from Ferran Torres (81), Ansu Fati (90) and Abde Ezzazouli (90+3) helped them win the match. La Liga 2023-24 Preview: New Season, New Name, but Same Teams Set To Challenge.

Barcelona 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur

𝙁𝙄𝙉𝘼𝘼𝘼𝘼𝙇 🔵🔴 The Gamper is ours💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/JjudiSLmk2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2023

Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)