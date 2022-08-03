Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is set to join LA Galaxy this summer after the two clubs reached a full agreement on a deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. The young playmaker would join the MLS side on a three-year contract. It is understood that the skillful player is being offloaded to tackle the salary crisis at camp Nou.

Check the Tweet:

Barcelona have full agreement with LA Galaxy for Riqui Puig since yesterday afternoon. Three year deal being finalized between Puig and LA Galaxy, it's the last step before deal completed for Spanish midfielder. 🇪🇸🇺🇸 #LAGalaxy Documents not signed yet but all parties are on it. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

