In a clash of the table-toppers, Bayern Munich played second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who were looking to cut down the former's lead in the Bundesliga 2024-25. Throughout the match, Leverkusen looked like the dominant side as Munich failed to hit shots on goal. Leverkusen did look fresh of the two sides, having not played in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout playoffs, but lacked a decisive touch in their play, which saved the Bundesliga leaders and ensured they led the standings by eight points after a goalless draw at BayArena. Bundesliga 2024–25: Bayern Munich Ties Star Player Jamal Musiala to Contract Until 2030.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich Scoreline

That’s a wrap in Leverkusen. We take a point back to Munich and keep our 8️⃣-point lead at the 🔝 of the table.#B04FCB | #FCBayern | #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/lt3YbdShGR — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)