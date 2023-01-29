Bayer Leverkusen will face Borussia Dortmund in their next match at the Bundesliga 2022-23 on Sunday, January 29. The game will commence at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at BayArena, Leverkusen. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Bundesliga 2022-23. The important match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Shakira’s Ex Gerard Pique Makes His Relationship Official With Clara Chia Marti on Instagram, Colombian Singer Reacts With a Video Post – WATCH.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund on Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)