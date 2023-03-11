Defending champions Bayern Munich will face Augsburg in their next Bundesliga 2022-23 match on Saturday, March 11. The game will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allianz Arena, Munich. Bayern Munich are coming into this match with a 2-0 win over PSG. Meanwhile, Augsburg registered a 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen in their previous outing. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Bundesliga 2022-23 in India. Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website. Siphamandla Mtolo, 29-Year-Old Footballer, Dies After Collapsing During Training.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg on Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)